Best day of the week!

Another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the s and feel like temperatures in the mid teens. Highs today will top out in the mids 40s with sunshine! Lows tonight will hold steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday which will drop temperatures during the afternoon and could spark off a few snow showers in southern Indiana. Temperatures will tumbling through the 20s during the afternoon.

Right behind the cold front will be bitter cold air through the end of the week. Highs Thursday will top out in the lower 20s with sunshine. Highs by Friday will wram a little more with most spots in the lower to mid 20s.

This weekend will be a dry with temperatures trending through the lower 30s and will continue to remain chill through the first half of next week.