Best day of the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A foggy start to the morning with a lot of cloud cover. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to near 50 Wednesday afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds allowing for a little sunshine! Dry and quiet weather will be shortlived with clouds thickening up overnight holding temperatures in the lower to mid-40s.

The next chance of rain arrives during the day on Thursday. The rain will be very spotty and light in nature through the morning and afternoon. There will be breaks throughout the day. Winds will also be gusty, ushering in warm air, that will help boost temperatures to the mid-50s! Showers should be out of here by midnight.

Friday will be a dry but colder day with highs in the mid-40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Our next system will move in Saturday with a light wintry mix throughout the day with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll dry out through the day Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving we’ll have that chance for showers during the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.