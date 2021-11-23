Weather

Brief warm up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cold start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s and feel-like temperatures in the lower teens! We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday thanks to an area of high pressure. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Tuesday night’s lows will fall to the lower 30s.

Wednesday highs will boost to the lower 50s. Winds will pick up and will become breezy.

Late Wednesday, a cold front will approach the state sparking up a few showers. Showers will linger through the first half of the day on Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the upper 40s. We should salvage the afternoon with decreasing rain chances.

It’ll turn much cooler by the end of the week with highs Friday topping out in the mid-30s with sunshine!

Temperatures will trend warmer this weekend with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and Sunday with sunshine! Partly cloudy and dry conditions will continue through next week with highs in the 40s.