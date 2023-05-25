Briefly cooler Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quick shot of cooler air will make for a refreshing Thursday. Temperatures slowly build heading into the holiday weekend.

Thursday:

Cold front has passed through the state, allowing for cool and dry air to spill into the region. Breezy conditions expected for much of the day, with gusts up to 25-30mph at times. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 70s this afternoon around the metro.

Thursday night:

Winds will ease up a bit. We’re mainly clear and again, cool. Lows fall to the middle 40s.

Friday:

Warming trend begins again with very dry air in place. Like Thursday, expect breezy conditions at times, but overall should be a beautiful day. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Holiday/race weekend:

Saturday will be bright, breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. We may see a few more clouds working into the area for race day, but the forecast remains dry as a stubborn upper level low will stay well to our southeast – but close enough to squeeze out a little bit of cloud cover. Same things for Memorial Day. There is an outside shot for a quick after shower, but any precipitation will be very isolated. Highs warm to the lower 80s Sunday and mid 80s Monday.

8 day forecast:

Big time warm up on tap for the work week. We’ll hover in the mid/upper 80s on Tuesday, and 90s could make a return by mid-week. Humidity looks to ramp up later in the week as well, which should give us some chances for at least some much needed spotty downpour/storm chances.