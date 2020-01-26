Cloudy and seasonably cool

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet, cloudy and cool weather pattern is shaping up for the start of the work week.

Sunday:

An upper level system that was responsible for rain late last week and snow on Saturday is continuing to move out of the area. As a result, a few light patches of freezing drizzle have been noted in northeastern portions of central Indiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect through mid morning as a result.

For the rest of the area, you can expect cloudy conditions, with the exception of far southern central Indiana, where some clearing should take place. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon.

Sunday Night:

Weather will be quiet under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows dip to the middle and upper 20s.

Monday:

Seasonable conditions are expected to open the work and school week, with mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Highs will top out in the middle 30s.

8-Day Forecast:

Quiet conditions will continue into Tuesday. A weak system will push through the region on Wednesday, which may provide a light wintry mix for the mid week. Next system of interest moves in Friday into Saturday. Still some question on track and intensity, leaving us with questions on whether to lean more towards snow or rain. Something we’ll keep an eye on this week on how models trend as we get closer to next weekend.