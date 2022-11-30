Weather

Cold and sunny end to November

A blustery and chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind gusts around 30-40 mph. It’ll be a cold and blustery day with highs remaining in the lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the lower 20s through the afternoon. Should be a bright afternoon with a mianly sunny sky. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 20s with fell like temperatures in the teens to start Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cold start to the month of December! Highs will remain in the mid 30s with sunshine! We will return to the lower 50s Friday with loads of sunshine!

This weekend we wake up to a few light rain chances. We’ll slavage the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. As the cold front passes thorugh the state that will drop our temperatures to the lower 40s.

More up and down through early next week with temperatures in the lower 50s to start the week with rain chances and the next system arriving Tuesday dropping temperatures to the upper 30s through next Wednesday.