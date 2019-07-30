Comfortable air on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat and humidity, along with rain chances diminish over the next several days.

Tonight:

Dry air slips into the Midwest starting tonight. Expect mostly clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity overnight. Lows slip into the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday:

Beautiful weather on tap, making for the pick of the week for this extended forecast. Highs only hit the lower 80s. With relatively dry air, it should make for a very pleasant afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Weather pattern remains quiet for the rest of the work week, with gradually warming temperatures. Spotty shower and storm chances make their way into the forecast for the the start of next week.