Weather

Cool but comfy start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start to the week with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies. Sunshine will rule the forecast this afternoon with highs warming to the lower 80s. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 50s. Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs the lower 80s with sunshine.

It’ll begin to warm up mid week with highs Wednesday warming to the upper 80s! We’ll continue to warm to the lower 90s through the end of the week with rain chances returning Friday.

Saturday we could see a few scattered showers with highs cooling to the mid-80s. Mid-80s will stick around through the holiday weekend.