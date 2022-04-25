Weather

Cooling off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers around for the morning drive with temperatures starting off in the lower 60s! Rain will move out early afternoon with temperatures falling right behind it to the mid 50s. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Temperatures will remain cool for a good portion of the work week. Highs Tuesday will top out in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will trend warmer through the week with highs in the upper 50s. By the end of the week highs will continue to warm with most spots in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.

This weekend looks beautiful with highs Saturday in the upper 60s to near 70° through Sunday with rain chances returning by the end of the weekend.