Daily storm chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several rain chances move through the state this week.

This morning:

Our Monday morning starts with mostly cloudy skies and showers setting up in the southern portions of the state. Temperatures remain comfortable, hovering right around 60°.

Monday:

An upper-level low over the Ozark will help push showers and thunderstorms through the state today. The best rain opportunities for much of the morning will be along and south of Interstate 70. Storm chances should be much more isolated, as we had into the afternoon hours.

High temperatures out into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Monday night:

A boundary camping out over the state through the overnight hours will allow for a few spotty showers and storms, but those should not be widespread.

Low temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s overnight.

Tuesday:

A broken line of storms will approach from the west on Tuesday morning. The storm should be below severe limits for the morning hours on Tuesday. I will watch for convection to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially in the southern portions of the state. All of the severe weather is in place across all of central Indiana for Tuesday. This includes damaging straight-line wins and even an isolated tornado.

High temperatures will top out at 80° on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday:

We will see an additional severe weather threat moving through on Wednesday. We will likely have an MCS moving through during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Damaging will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

In addition to the severe weather threats for the middle of this week, we are eyeing the potential for flooding, with numerous rain chances in play during the extended forecast. Seven-day rainfall estimates have much of central and southern Indiana between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. With higher amounts possible,

8 day forecast:

Thursday will provide another brief shot for light showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Much cooler temperatures will settle down as we had into the weekend as high as only top out into the 60s for Friday and Saturday and barely into the lower 70s for Sunday and Monday of next week.