Change in weather pattern coming to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Finally some good news about a change in our weather pattern over the next few days.

Saturday should be the last day with afternoon temperatures in the 90s.

A few widely scattered showers around Saturday afternoon will be dissipating this evening.

This evening – Clearing skies but still warm and humid temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight – Mostly clear warm and muggy again. Morning low 72.

Sunday – Starting mostly sunny warm and humid. High 88. Then scattered showers developing in the afternoon.

Monday – Mostly cloudy with showers off and on at least a couple times during the day. 1/2 to 1 inch possible.

Hazy sunshine, hot and humid again over Indy.

This is the tenth day this month that the temperature has hit 90 or above at the Indy Airport.

good news is, tomorrow might be the first day the temperature does NOT hit 90 for a change. Still very warm and humid for a couple more days.

A few very widely scattered showers popped up Saturday afternoon. Not enough rain to help our parched lawns and gardens.

FutureCast shows Sunday afternoon there will be more coverage of the showers that develop.

While the amounts vary widely, some significant rain may occur on Monday as a cold front approaches.

8 Day Outlook – Tuesday the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass south of Indiana. Any rain in central Indiana should be ending in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures start to move in. Wednesday through next weekend we should enjoy below average temperatures for a change. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.