Dry and warmer Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The gradual warming trend continues through the end of the workweek.



Tuesday night:

Skies will clear out this evening, expect a dry night with a light breeze out of the south.

Wednesday:

Temperatures will warm slightly Wednesday with increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy with a little sunshine early.



Thursday:

Expect a cloudy day with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Light precipitation will develop Thursday evening bringing back a rain/snow mix.



8 day forecast:

The rain/snow mix Friday morning will transition to all rain by Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm to the 40s. As colder air sinks in Friday night rain will transition back to light snow. Rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day Saturday.