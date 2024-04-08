Eclipse Monday coming down to the wire weather wise

ECLIPSE MONDAY

A curtain of morning clouds casts a doubt, but as lunchtime approaches, the skies hint at clarity, setting the stage for the afternoon’s astronomical showcase. Temperatures will cruise to a pleasant 74°F peak, with southwesterly winds at 7 to 11 mph, offering a soft caress of breeze perfect for outdoor viewing. As 3:06 PM nears, the celestial dance begins; eclipse-watchers keep fingers crossed for persistent breaks in the cloud cover to witness the solar spectacle.

MONDAY NIGHT

The day’s excitement eases into a partly cloudy evening, temperatures graciously descending to a mild 53°F. The winds maintain their gentle whisper from the south, wrapping up the day with a serene night sky.

TUESDAY

The aftermath of the eclipse brings mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures holding steady near 71°F. The wind shifts, coming from the south at 10 mph, teasing the possibility of rain with a 60% chance to hear its rhythmic patter by the end of the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The chances of rainfall rise to a symphonic 40%, the winds now a steady murmur from the southwest. As the thermometer reads a stable 51°F, the night promises sporadic rain, a gentle encore to the day’s performance.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek’s melody features showers likely in the early hours, crescendoing to a possible thunderous applause near 67°F. The northeast winds at 8 to 10 mph carry whispers of change, setting the tempo for a 60% likelihood of precipitation.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Echoes of the day’s showers persist with a 70% chance of rain, as temperatures take a bow to around 52°F. The stage is set east-northeast, with wind as the maestro guiding the performance.

8 DAY FORECAST

The extended forecast harmonizes with the rhythm of spring. Look ahead to a blend of sun and clouds, a medley of mild days, and cool nights, each playing their part in the concerto of the coming days. Keep an eye on the horizon for the potential crescendo of rain midweek, but rest assured the symphony of seasons marches on