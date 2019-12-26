Enjoy mild temperatures to end December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mild, late-December temperature trend will continue into the weekend.



Thursday Night:

You can enjoy another mild evening as temperatures hold steady in the 50s. We can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles Thursday night. Clouds will increase, becoming mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall slightly to the upper 40s.

Friday:

You can prepare for a light drizzle to spotty sprinkles before sunrise Friday. The warmer-than-average temperature trend will continue Friday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 50s by Friday afternoon.

Weekend:

Showers are likely by Saturday afternoon, expect widespread rain by Saturday evening. We will be wet and warmer Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Showers will continue on and off throughout the day on Sunday. Enjoy another 60 degrees day Sunday before the cold front arrives.

8-Day Forecast:

The cold front will arrive Sunday and bring much colder air to the forecast Sunday night. Light showers will linger into Sunday night. Light rain will transition to light snow for some areas by Monday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time. Expect mainly dry and cooler conditions for much of next week.