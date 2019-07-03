Fourth of July will be hot and humid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking isolated strong to severe thunderstorms tonight.

Wednesday night:

Isolated storms will bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s overnight.

Thursday:

You should prepare for a hot and humid Fourth of July holiday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with heat index values in the 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water to avoid heat-related illness if you have outdoor plans. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

Thursday night:

A few isolated showers will linger through sunset. Outdoor conditions will become damp, muggy and warm for the Freedom Fest fireworks show downtown.

Friday:

Hot and humid conditions are expected again Friday afternoon as temperatures once again warm to the mid to upper 80s. We’ll track scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening Friday.

8 day forecast:

We’ll continue to track isolated showers and storms through the weekend. It will not be as hot this weekend with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s. Sunny and dry to start the work-week next week. Enjoy daily afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

