Friday evening forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Cloudy and cool tonight.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool
LOW: 27
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a little warmer.
HIGH: 43
SUNSET: 5:23 p.m.
SUNRISE: 8:02 a.m.
Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.
