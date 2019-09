INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Enjoy a pleasant end to the workweek.

Thursday night:Much cooler air will sink in tonight under mostly clear skies. Dry, calm and cool conditions are expected overnight.

Friday:Skies will become partly sunny as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. A few showers will develop Friday afternoon (mainly north), we can't rule out isolated thunderstorms before sunset. Winds will pick up becoming breezy through the evening commute.