Gradual warm-up on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got off to a cold and cloudy start with the new workweek as breezy winds made for a bitter Monday.

Monday night: Skies will remain cloudy through the evening, but clouds will begin to break apart overnight as lows dip into the mid 20s.

Tuesday: A better weather day is in store for our Tuesday as sunshine will return to the forecast. This will help us have a warmer afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: We will continue our warming trend through Wednesday with sunshine sticking around. Highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8 Day Forecast: Thursday will be a fantastic and sunny day as temperatures push into the low 50s. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Friday and continue through the weekend. Cooler conditions will return by Sunday.