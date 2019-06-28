INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The mild and muggy conditions continue tonight. Mostly clear and dry overnight as temperatures fall to the low 70.

SATURDAY:

We’re in store for another hot and humid day. There’s a slight chance we may see a shower or storm pop during the peak heating of the day north of Indianapolis but most of us should be dry.

Highs Saturday climb close to 90 again. If you factor in the high humidity it will more like the lower 90s.

SUNDAY:

Hit the pool if you can! We’ll see lots of sunshine, highs in the lower 90s and high humidity.

Be sure to stay hydrated during the weekend and get some shade if you can.



There’s another slight chance we may see an isolated shower pop up during the peak heating of the day.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere keeps much of the area hot, dry and humid.

8DAY FORECAST:

The heat and humidity continues for the next several days. Highs climb into the upper 80s close to 90 for much of next week. There will be several chances for rain but it won’t be an all day rain. Showers and storms may pop up during the late afternoon hours. Right now it looks like the 4th of July will be hot and humid with a few storms possible in the afternoon and early evening.