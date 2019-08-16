INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be hot and humid this weekend with daily chances for showers and storms.



Friday night:

There’s a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms this evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Friday night with temperatures in the 60s overnight.

If you’re headed to the Indiana State fair Friday you’ll enjoy mild and muggy conditions.



Saturday:

The warming trend will continue Saturday as afternoon temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Be sure to keep the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans Saturday as scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop.

Showers will diminish by 4 .m. kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.



Sunday:

The hot and humid pattern will continue Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower or storm.



Monday:

You should prepare for a hot and humid start to the work week. Temperatures will quickly warm to the 90s under partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance for a few isolated showers late Monday.

8 Day forecast:

The hot and humid air mass will continue for much of next week. We’ll track daily rain chances through mid-week. We will briefly dry out to end the week as temperatures will fall slightly.