Hot and humid trend with storm chances continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another hot and humid day is in the books across central Indiana as we had scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon hours.

Tuesday night:

A few isolated storms will remain possible in the evening hours with heavy downpours and small hail. Rain chances diminish after sunset. We will remain mild overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday:

The hot and humid trend will continue through your Wednesday as isolated afternoon storms are once again possible. Highs top out in the low 90s.

Thursday:

Expect a dry and mild start to your Thursday before we quickly become hot with isolated afternoon storms possible. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

8 Day Forecast:

The 90° temperature trend will continue through Friday before temperatures slide into the upper 80s through the weekend. Numerous showers and storms look to develop for your Friday. We will slightly drop humidity values before they ramp back up along with the high temperatures next week.