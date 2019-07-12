Hot weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another beautiful night is on tap for Friday across much of central Indiana.

FRIDAY NIGHT: We’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Overnight temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s again with little humidity.

SATURDAY: A beautiful start to the weekend. It will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels won’t be too bad but temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the afternoon.

SUNDAY: The humidity will increase. Highs will climb into the lower 90s but feels-like temperatures will be closer to the middle and upper 90s.

There’s a slight chance for a few spotty thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

8 DAY FORECAST: The summer-like pattern will continue for the first part of the workweek. Highs will climb close to 90 on Monday with a chance for a few showers and storms.

Temperatures will drop a little on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms.

The heat will return for the end of the workweek and next weekend with highs back in the lower 90s.