Hot with a chance for storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.



A Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for our area through 8 pm.



Sunday night:

Conditions will remain warm and muggy this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.



Monday:

The heat and humidity will stick around as you head back to work Monday. A scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon.



Tuesday:

You should stay weather ready Tuesday as strong to severe storms will develop by afternoon. Our Tuesday afternoon storm threats include heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. We’ll experience another hot and humid day.



Wednesday:

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Partly sunny, hot and humid Wednesday afternoon with a high temperatures in the low 90s.





8 day forecast:

Much cooler air will sink into the state Thursday. Skies will remain partly sunny as temperatures only warm to the low 80s. Friday will be the best weather day of the week, enjoy sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.