Mild and quiet Monday; warming temperatures this week.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running well above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Monday:

Dry air in place will make for a crisp morning, but quickly warming temperatures through the day. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Monday night:

Mainly clear conditions with comfortably cool temperatures. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Tuesday:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday:

Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Late week:

A weak cold front pushes through the region Thursday, but with very limited moisture and a lot of dry air in place, there won’t be much of a rain chance. However, temperatures will briefly cool back to normal levels for the end of May, with highs in the mid/upper 70s for Thursday/Friday.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather looks to hold for the holiday weekend. There is one feature worth watching as we closer to the weekend. A cut off low looks to form over the coastal Carolinas by late week. Thinking now is that stays well to our south for the weekend. Worst case scenario would be a few spotty showers, Sunday, and scattered showers on Monday. The feeling now is that chance looks pretty low, but worth a mention this far out. Meanwhile, temperatures will return to the 80s starting Saturday and roll on into the shortened work week next week.