Mild and quiet Monday; warming temperatures this week.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running well above the seasonal average for this time of year.
Monday:
Dry air in place will make for a crisp morning, but quickly warming temperatures through the day. Highs top out in the lower 80s.
Monday night:
Mainly clear conditions with comfortably cool temperatures. Lows fall to the mid 50s.
Tuesday:
Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday:
Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
Late week:
A weak cold front pushes through the region Thursday, but with very limited moisture and a lot of dry air in place, there won’t be much of a rain chance. However, temperatures will briefly cool back to normal levels for the end of May, with highs in the mid/upper 70s for Thursday/Friday.
8 day forecast:
Quiet weather looks to hold for the holiday weekend. There is one feature worth watching as we closer to the weekend. A cut off low looks to form over the coastal Carolinas by late week. Thinking now is that stays well to our south for the weekend. Worst case scenario would be a few spotty showers, Sunday, and scattered showers on Monday. The feeling now is that chance looks pretty low, but worth a mention this far out. Meanwhile, temperatures will return to the 80s starting Saturday and roll on into the shortened work week next week.