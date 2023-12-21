Mild temperatures continue into the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Cloudy and mild conditions continue, with rain chances ramping up for the holiday weekend.

Thursday:

Unseasonably warm temperatures take center stage. Surface high pressure southeast of our area will hep pump mild air in from the Gulf, leading to a significant boost in temperatures. Highs are expected to range from the lower 40s in the northeast to the lower 50s in the southwest. There will be much more cloud cover across the state through the day.

Friday:

An upper low will move into the Midwest spreading rain east across central Indiana on Friday into Friday night. The daytime hours could provide some spotty areas of light rain, with more widespread showers expected by the evening and overnight hours – potentially lingering into the first half of Saturday.

Despite the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will remain well above average.

Holiday weekend:

The lingering influence of Friday’s system may result in continued rain for Saturday morning, and a few light sprinkles for Sunday, creating a damp setting for Christmas celebrations. A more robust, slow moving system will approach for Christmas Day, bringing widespread rain to the area Monday afternoon. Again, despite the clouds and rain, temperature will be running quite warm through the holiday.

And while we may fall short of any record temperatures, we could come close to cracking the top 5 warmest Christmas Day’s on record.

8 day forecast:

Rain chances likely continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning, as the holiday cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures look to cool closer to seasonal norms by the end of next week.