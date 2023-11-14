Mild temperatures, quiet conditions continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will remain well above average for much of this week.

This morning:

Chilly start this morning, with mainly clear skies overhead as high pressure settles in over the Midwest.

Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark, with many areas outside of the metro dipping into the 20s this morning.

Tuesday:

Quiet conditions with slightly cooler temperatures – but overall another beautiful afternoon on the way. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Tuesday night:

Mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, but not quite as cold as Tuesday morning. Lows fall to the mid/upper 30s.

Wednesday:

Sunny and mild temperatures expected. Winds may pick up a bit, but not overly strong, with gusts up to 20-25mph at times out of the south/southwest.

Highs top out in the low/mid 60s.

Thursday:

Warmest day of the week. Winds will pick up a bit ahead of an approaching cold front, where we could experience wind gusts up to 30mph Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday should hit the mid 60s across the area.

8 day forecast:

A cold front will swing through the state on Friday, sparking showers across the area. Wind gusts up to 30-35mph are possible as the front passes.

Much cooler temperatures settle in for the remainder of the extended, with highs returning to more seasonal levels starting Friday. Dry weather is expected for the weekend. Rain chances could return early for the Thanksgiving holiday week.