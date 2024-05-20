Near record temps to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid conditions this week with several rain chances.

Yesterday we hit the highest temperature of the year at 87. Today we have a chance of hitting highs in the upper 80s and near record conditions.

TODAY: It’s a mild start to the morning. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and will continue to rise for the afternoon. It’s going to be hot and humid today with highs near 88. The normal high for this time of the year is in the middle 70s. Today’s record high is 90 set back in 1977.

Humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable this afternoon. Skies stay mostly sunny through much of the day. So grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated if you are outside for an extended period of time.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight with some locations especially in northern Indiana seeing some rain. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Another hot and humid day Tuesday. Sunshine will be likely all day with high heat. Highs climb into the upper 80s for the afternoon yet again.

WEDNESDAY: We’re keeping an eye on a cold front moving across the state. This will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Indiana under a slight risk which is a level 2 out of a level 5. Highs on Wednesday climb into the lower 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Humidity values drop for the end of the workweek but rain chances increase. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible into the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday and Friday drop into the upper 70s. Carb day right now looks like temperatures will be in the upper 70s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon.

Right now it looks like race day temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon.