INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A quiet start to the morning with temperatures starting in the mid-40s with lots of clouds. A few light showers will develop midmorning from Indy and points north.

Temperatures will plummet through the 30s Monday afternoon and will transition any light rain to snow shower. A light mix will develop in northwest Indiana late morning. A light mix will move into downtown by 2 p.m. for a brief moment before transitioning to snow for the rest of the day.