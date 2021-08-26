Weather

More heat and storms today

A few shower and storms to start the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start the day. There could storm development any time during the day today with highs soaring to the lower to mid 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. Lows tonight fall to the lower 70s.

We end the weekend on a hot and stormy note with highs returning to the lower 90s with spotty afternoon storm chances to look out for.

We start to slowly cool to the upper 80s early next week with rain chances continuing to through Tuesday. Relief should arrive by mid week next week with highs in the lower 80s by next Thursday.