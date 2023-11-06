Near record warmth this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperature could run almost 20° above average for the first half of the week.

This morning:

Quiet conditions with some cloud cover overhead. Winds are relatively quiet this morning, and temperatures are comfortable for this time of year.

Monday:

A trough digging through will bring a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Winds will be the biggest issue today, with gusts between 30-40mph.

Highs top out in the upper 60s/lower 70s this afternoon. The record high for today is 77°.

Monday night:

Winds will settle down quite a bit. Partly cloudy conditions with seasonably comfortable conditions. Lows fall to the lower/middle 50s.

Tuesday:

Partly to mostly cloudy through the day. Winds will be much more relaxed. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but remaining well above average. Highs top out in the mid/upper 60s.

Wednesday:

Warmer day of the week as a warm front moves to the north through the day. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the low/mid 70s. The record high for Wednesday is 79°.

As low pressure moves through the state late Wednesday, a few light showers could be possible Wednesday evening.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will turn sharply cooler late week, but a return to more seasonal levels for this time of year. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s on Thursday, and into the lower/middle 50s Friday through Monday.