Weather

Nice day before rain returns

A cool star to the morning with temperatures in the 50s to start the day. Expect to see lots of sunshine with temperature soaring to the mid 70s this afternoon! Lows tonight fall to the lower 60s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Showers and storms are likely through the day with an isolated gusty storm possible during the day as well. There is a marginal risk of stronger storms developing. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. RIght behind the front come cooler air with a few showers sticking around through the end of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will slip into the lower to mid 70s.

Dry and and summer like weather heading into the Indy 500 weekend! Highs Saturday will warm to the lower 80s with sunshine. Even warmer Sunday with highs continuing to trend to the mid 80s with sunshine! The warmth, heat and sunshine will continue through the rest of holiday weekend and early next week with highs heating up to the lower 90s.