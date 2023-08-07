Early morning storm damage tears off awnings, knocks down signs in Paoli

Update: The National Weather Service in Louisville announced Monday morning that a preliminary EF-1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph touched down in northern Dubois County.

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Paoli woke up to damage after overnight storms Monday.

Paoli is in southern Indiana, an hour northwest of Louisville.

Images of the damage show awnings and railings blown off buildings, as well as signs tossed around by the wind.

One Paoli resident told News 8 that in his 23 years living in Paoli, this is the first time he’s seen this kind of damage.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said in a tweet that survey teams will assess the storm damage in Dubois, Orange, and Washington Counties Monday.

(Provided Photos/Natasha Rowlett)