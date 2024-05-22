Pattern ramps up for second half of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly daily rain chances possible through early next week.

This morning:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been noted on radar over the last few hours. Expect this trend to continue at least through mid-morning.

Meanwhile, temperatures are extremely mild, hovering into the middle 70s early this morning.

Wednesday:

A powerful cold front will continue to march through the states throughout the day. A couple of rounds of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The first round will come early this morning. The next round will come later this afternoon, into the early evening hours. A few of the storms late in the afternoon into the evening could be on the most severe side, mainly in the southern portions of the state.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low 80s. Humidity will remain high.

Wednesday night:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for parts of the state, especially the southern third of the state, during the overnight hours. Again, some of those storms could be strong, with damaging straight-line winds and some larger hail.

Overnight lows will fall to the middle 60s.

Thursday:

Much of Thursday will be relatively quiet, with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms as an upper-level wave scoots down to our south. The best rain chances will be in the southern third of our state.

High temperatures will top out near 80.

Friday:

An upper-level system moves in for Friday, bringing some potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It doesn’t appear that the day is a complete washout, but it is a slightly better rain chance than we’ve had the past few days.

High temperatures will top out near 80°.

This weekend:

The holiday weekend looks to be quite active. Saturday actually should be a quiet day. For the most part, there could be a few showers early in the morning with maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but most areas should be dry and quiet with highs into the lower 80s.

A more potent system will roll in on race day, Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but the timing is still something we need to iron out since we’re still several days away. There is also the potential for some strong to severe storms to develop, depending on the timing of the storm complex that moves in.

8 day forecast:

We’ll likely see some of that rain lingering on into early Memorial Day morning. The rest of the day should be relatively dry, with highs near 80°. The pattern looks to cool down a little bit heading into the middle of next week, with highs in the mid-70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.