Pleasant to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy a pleasant end to the workweek.



Thursday night:

A picture perfect evening to get outside for a walk or run.



Much cooler air will sink in tonight under mostly clear skies. Dry, calm and cool conditions are expected overnight.



Friday:

Skies will become partly sunny as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. A few showers will develop Friday afternoon (mainly north), we can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms before sunset. Winds will pick up becoming breezy through the evening commute.





Saturday:

Prepare for warm and muggy conditions Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday as temperatures warm to the mid 80s, it will feel warmer with increasing humidity. A few passing showers will develop Saturday afternoon.



Sunday:

Spotty sprinkles will linger into Sunday morning. Slightly warmer Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.



8 day forecast:

Summer heat and humidity will return next week. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for the first half of the week. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday bringing rain, wind and much cooler conditions by Thursday. Enjoy pleasant weather to end the workweek and into next weekend.