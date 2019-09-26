Pleasant to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy a pleasant end to the workweek.
Thursday night:
A picture perfect evening to get outside for a walk or run.
Much cooler air will sink in tonight under mostly clear skies. Dry, calm and cool conditions are expected overnight.
Friday:
Skies will become partly sunny as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. A few showers will develop Friday afternoon (mainly north), we can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms before sunset. Winds will pick up becoming breezy through the evening commute.
Saturday:
Prepare for warm and muggy conditions Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday as temperatures warm to the mid 80s, it will feel warmer with increasing humidity. A few passing showers will develop Saturday afternoon.
Sunday:
Spotty sprinkles will linger into Sunday morning. Slightly warmer Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
8 day forecast:
Summer heat and humidity will return next week. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for the first half of the week. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday bringing rain, wind and much cooler conditions by Thursday. Enjoy pleasant weather to end the workweek and into next weekend.