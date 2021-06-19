Weather

Quiet Father’s Day, then more storms Sunday night.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After a stormy Friday and Saturday morning, the weather calmed down Saturday afternoon. We get to catch our breath after the last day and a half of stormy weather. Our weather stays dry tonight through most of the day on Father’s Day. The next chance for storms is possible Sunday night and Monday.



Tonight – Partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures in the upper 70s dropping to the upper 60s.



Sunday – Father’s Day Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High near 90.



Sunday night – becoming cloudy with showers and storms moving in late. Low in the low 70s



Monday – Mostly cloudy with off and on showers and storms likely. High mid 80s

There were dozens of damaging hail and flooding rain reports around Indiana during the past 24 hours.

Northeast of Indy these are some of the hail reports. Many areas the hail was 1″ – 3″ in diameter and caused damage to cars and roofs.

he worst storm was Friday afternoon in Jay County. An EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph touched down near Bryant, IN. Some homes and buildings were damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

There were numerous reports of 4, 5, 6 inches of rain in South Central Indiana. Therefore water may still rise and cause dangerous flooding conditions in the green outlined areas until Sunday morning.

StormTracker was all quiet in Indiana Saturday evening. We will enjoy a fairly pleasant evening and overnight.

Our weather stays quiet but heats up by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures near 90 for Father’s Day. Get the poor guy a cold beverage please!!

Overnight Sunday night we will see the next round of showers and storms heading through Indiana. and there could be more showers off and on Monday.

after the Sunday heat and Monday showers, we are treated to some below average temperatures during the middle of the week.