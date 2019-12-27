Rain on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll enjoy mild December temperatures and the return of rain this weekend.

Friday Night:

After a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, a cold front will bring cooler conditions to the forecast Friday night. It will be partly cloudy, calm and cool Friday evening.

Bundle up if you have plans later in the evening as temperatures will fall to the mid 30s overnight.



Saturday:

You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy if you have Saturday plans outdoors. We will start our Saturday with dry conditions, as temperatures once again warm to the low 60s.

A few spotty showers will develop Saturday afternoon, widespread rain will develop late Saturday.

Sunday:

Prepare for a wet day as showers continue on and off throughout the day Sunday. We can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms early.

Prepare for a wet and windy Sunday afternoon as the cold front moves over the state.

8-Day Forecast:

Much colder air will sink into the state Sunday night. Scattered flurries will develop overnight into Monday mainly for areas north of interstate 70. Expect sunshine and cooler conditions for New Year’s Eve. Prepare for a cold end to 2019 as temperatures fall to the 20s. There’s a chance for light rain and light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.