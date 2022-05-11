Weather

Record heat possible!

A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Should be another day with some clouds and sunshine with highs getting close to 90°! We’ll be on record watch for today. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s. Highs will also remain toasty Thursday with most spots returning to the mid to upper 80s with sunshine! The warmth will continue through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine.

Chance for rain returns Saturday and Sunday with highs slowly cooling to the lower 80s Saturday for the Grand Prix! Shower chances will be isolated to start then become more scattered Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Dry and comfortable to start next week with highs in the mid 70s through mid week!