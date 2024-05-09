Severe weather on Tuesday leaves eight tornadoes, calmer weekend ahead

On Tuesday, a potent low-pressure system swept through Indiana, bringing ideal conditions for severe weather, resulting in eight tornadoes across the state. The storms triggered a series of tornado warnings, putting many on edge and prompting emergency responses. Here’s a recap of the storm’s impact:

In Rush County, two EF-1 tornadoes were recorded with wind speeds reaching up to 110 mph. The first tornado struck early in the evening, followed by another EF-1 later that night. Rush County was also hit by a third tornado, categorized as an EF-U, a designation given when tornadoes briefly touch down but do too little damage to accurately determine wind speeds.

Shelby County experienced an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph, while Decatur County saw similar conditions with an EF-0 producing winds of up to 80 mph. In Franklin County, an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds ranging from 86 to 110 mph caused significant concern.

Further south in Clark County, an EF-0 tornado hit with maximum winds of 85 mph. The newest report, which brings the total count to eight, comes from Steuben County in northeastern Indiana, where an EF-U tornado was recently confirmed, touching down briefly and leaving minimal detectable damage.

There are now a total of 27 Tornadoes in 2024 for all of Indiana.

Despite the chaos and damage, the upcoming weekend promises calmer conditions. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with a high of 65°F, perfect for anyone hoping to unwind after the tumultuous weather earlier in the week. Saturday may see a slight chance of morning showers, but temperatures will rise to 68°F. By Mother’s Day on Sunday, sunny skies will prevail, with highs reaching 74°F.

Looking ahead to next week, storms could return late Monday and into Tuesday, but for now, families can look forward to a mild weekend to recuperate and prepare.