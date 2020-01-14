Showers and mild temperatures Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our mild stretch continues Wednesday with temperatures back to the mid 50s with a few light afternoon showers possible.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and cool, with lows dipping to the lower to middle 50s



WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy and mild. A quick moving front should spark a few light showers (nothing major) for the afternoon.Highs top out in the middle 50s.



THURSDAY:

Much colder temperatures with dry conditions, with highs in the mid 30s



ANOTHER WEEKEND SYSTEM:

Models are in agreement so far of a system bringing a quick burst of snow and/or a rain/snow mix to the area Friday PM. A warm front will move slide into the state Friday night/overnight, warming our temperatures and changing precipitation over to all rain. Some hearty amounts of 1″2″ of precip. will be possible, which will prolong river flooding issues across the area.



WINTER RETURNS:

Signals of a return of January cold heading into MLK Jr. week. Weekend system should help to yank down some colder air, which will also bring with it a pattern flip, as temperatures will now struggle to hit average highs, and much drier conditions should start to settle in for the end of the extended forecast.