Snow for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are looking at our first possible snow accumulation of the season for Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain cloudy ahead of snow showers moving in from the south and gradually expanding in coverage overnight.

We will not have as cold of a night tonight with lows only falling into the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Snow will continue throughout a good chunk of our Wednesday before we dry out Wednesday night. Travel will become a little bit tricky with slippery roads.

We are looking at around one to two inches of snow for central Indiana by the end of Wednesday.

Trending Headlines

Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Some sunshine looks to return as dry air sets back in place for Thursday. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

8 Day Forecast: We look to have a calm end to the workweek before another chance for precipitation moves in for Saturday. A gradual warming trend will work its way into the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Highs look to get into the mid 40s by next week.