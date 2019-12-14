Snow on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm watch goes into effect Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

Saturday night: A few spotty showers will linger for areas mainly south of I-70. It will be mostly cloudy and cold tonight as temperatures fall to the 20s.

Tomorrow: A dry start to the day, clouds will increase ahead of our next disturbance. It will be chilly Sunday with high temperatures in the low 30s.

Snow showers will develop Sunday around sunset to our west. Snow showers will slowly spread east across the state Sunday evening.

A wintry mix will develop for areas mainly south of interstate 70, the mix will transition to all snow Sunday night. There’s a threat for freezing rain for some areas with light ice accumulation.

Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow by the Monday morning commute. Isolated higher snow totals are possible.

Monday: Prepare for possible delays and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. We’re cloudy and cold. Snow flurries are possible before sunset, expect temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow showers will develop Monday evening, use caution during the evening commute. another 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible. This will lead to slick conditions Monday night and possible slick spots for the Tuesday morning commute.

8 day forecast: It will be dry but colder for much of the workweek. Enjoy plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with below freezing temperatures. The warming trend continues into Wednesday as temperatures warm to the 30s. Our temperatures will be back above normal Friday afternoon as temperatures will return to the 40s. Expect mainly dry and mild conditions into next weekend.