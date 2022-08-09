Weather

Spotty rain chances today

A few showers will be around this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start. A cool er day on tap for us today with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon with dry time through the day as well. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 60s.

Should be a dry a comfortable day Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll stay dry and quiet for the rest of the week with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s through Friday!

We have a fantastic weekend out ahead of us with some spots Saturday only warming to the upper 70s! Sunday slightly warmer but comfy with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances return Monday with highs in the lower 80s. We remain cool through Tuesday of next week with highs in the upper 70s.