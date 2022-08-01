Weather

Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for central Indiana

A map showing severe thunderstorms in western Indiana on August 1, 2022. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather.

8:35 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 9:15 a.m. for Boone, Hamilton, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan Counties, as well as northwestern Brown County and eastern Hendricks County.

At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, moving east at 60 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. Damage to roofs, sidings, and trees is expected.

Areas in the path of the storm include Avon, Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir, Indianapolis International Airport, Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest, and North Crows Nest.

Beech Grove, Monument Circle, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park, and Cumberland will also be impacted.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147, Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211, Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93, and Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100.

8:12 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 8:45 a.m. for northwestern Monroe County, western Morgan County, western Hendricks County, central Clay County, northern Owen County, southwestern Boone County, southeastern Montgomery County, and Putnam County.

At 8:12 a.m., a storm was located eight miles northeast of Brazil, moving at 45 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts.

Areas in the path of the storm include Reelsville, Greencastle, Cloverdale, Cagles Mill Lake, Belle Union, Devore, Eminence, Quincy, Little Point, and Paragon.

The warning includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19 and between mile markers 29 and 56. It also includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58.

7:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parke County, Vermillion County, northwestern Clay County, and northeastern Vigo County until 8:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms were located extending from near Newport to several miles northeast of Vermillion. The storms were moving east at 50 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is expected.

Large hail, damaging winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding.

Locations in the path of the severe thunderstorms include Bloomington, Newport, Universal, Clinton, Fairview Park, Montezuma, Mecca, Rosedale, Shephardsville, North Terre Haute, Turkey Run State Park, Rockville, Marshal, and Fontanet. Other locations include Staunton, Judson, Bridgeton, Brazil, Knightsville, Harmony, Carbon, Cecil Harden Lake, and I-70 between mile markers 20 and 28.