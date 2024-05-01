80s return with several rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 80s return today and tomorrow. A few isolated showers early this morning but dry for the rest of the day.

We ended the month of April with above normal precipitation. We had more than 7 inches of rainfall for the month. That’s more than 3 inches above normal.

As we begin May the average high temperatures is in the 70s for the month.

TODAY: A few isolated showers early this morning which is leading to a few clouds. Even though we are starting the day off with some clouds we will see some sunshine later this afternoon. It will be a warm day with highs climbing into the upper 70s near the lower 80s.

Winds may be a touch breezy out of the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians baseball game today first pitch is at 11:05 a.m. Weather will be great with temperatures into the 70s.

TONIGHT: It will be a calm and quiet evening. Temperatures fall into the 50s.

80s RETURN

THURSDAY: Even warmer Thursday with highs climbing into the middle 80s. There’s a chance for a few showers in northern Indiana for the first part of the day. Much of central and southern Indiana stays dry for Thursday.

A better chance of rain arrives later in the evening. Overnight showers move through and continue into early Friday morning. The rain will be widespread.

FRIDAY: Morning showers are possible with temperatures staying into the 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Indy Mini Marathon looks to be dry but on the mild side. Upper 50s near 60.

A spotty shower possible into the afternoon Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday climb to 80 and near 76 on Sunday.

Highs return into the upper 70s near 80 with rain chances next week.