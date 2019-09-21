Summer heat continue this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mid summer like heat continues for the last weekend of the summer season.

Today:

Quiet and warm conditions continue across the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s

Tonight:

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions. Warm and humid condition overnight, with lows only falling to the mid 60s

Sunday:

Much of the daytime hours look dry. Highs top out in the middle 80s for the afternoon.

A cold front swinging through the state will spark showers and storms across the area from mid/late afternoon through the evening hours.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon/night. Damaging wind will be the primary concern.

Heavy rainfall, with amounts of around 1″ will be possible, especially for northwestern portions of the state. Light amounts will be expected southeast.

8 day forecast:

Cooler (but near normal) temperatures will return to begin the work week, as highs hit the middle 70s. A weak frontal boundary swings through the state late week, which could provide us with some rain by Thursday. Overall, much of the forecast looks quiet and more comfortable!