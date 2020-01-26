Weather

Sunday evening forecast

Sunday evening forecast

by: Tara Hastings
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A few breaks in the clouds this evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly.
LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool.
HIGH: 38

SUNSET: 5:57 p.m.
SUNRISE: 7:58 a.m.

