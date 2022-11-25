Weather

Sunshine returns Friday; Rain chances increase this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild temps and sunshine continue as we roll through the extended holiday weekend. Potential for heavy rain is setting up later this weekend.

Friday:

Scattered light showers along a cold front will continue to move out this morning. There will likely be some patchy areas of fog this morning. Gradual clearing is expected this afternoon with cooler, but still pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

Friday night:

Clear and quiet – also a bit colder, too. Lows fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saturday:

Beautiful day on tap. We should see plenty of sunshine for the daytime hours, with clouds building for the evening hours. Highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday:

Soggy morning on tap. Expect showers to arrive after Midnight Sunday morning. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Rain should become a more scattered Sunday afternoon, and gradually move out by Sunday evening.

Many areas could see up to 1″ of rain through the end of the weekend.

Highs top out in the mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Cooler temps return briefly for Monday, highs in the upper 40s. 50s make a return for Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of showers possible for Wednesday. Another shot of chilly temperatures on the way for the end of the week, with highs falling back to the 40s.