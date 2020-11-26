Sunshine returns to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gloomy and chilly Thanksgiving Day was the story across the state. This will lead way to a refreshing Friday to end the week.

Thursday night: We will keep the cloud cover around for what will be a cooler night across the region. Lows will dip into the upper 30s.

Friday: Enjoy a nice end to the workweek with the return of some sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 50s.

Weekend: We will return to the 40s for our high temperatures through the final weekend of November. Dry time will continue through most of the weekend. Rain showers cannot be ruled out late Sunday

8 Day Forecast: Big changes are on the way for the new workweek as a big shot of cold air will drag our high temperatures all the way down into the 30s. We are also keeping a careful eye on our next weather system, which is set to move in starting on Monday. Rain and snow showers are possible Monday with snow flurries and windy conditions on Tuesday. Depending on the overall setup and track of the system, we could see a decent amount of snow. This is a great time now to download the Storm Track 8 weather app to get all of the latest weather updates based on your location.