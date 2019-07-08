Enjoy sunshine and warmer conditions Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy a pleasant Monday night under mostly clear skies.

Monday Night:

After a sunny start to the week, the sky will remain clear overnight. Temperatures will cool to the lower 60s.

Tuesday:

It will be another pleasant, sunny day! Dry air will lead to lower heat index values, making it a comfortable day to enjoy the outdoors. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday:

A few isolated afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday. These storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, strong winds and lightning. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast:

Thursday and Friday will both be dry, pleasant days with temperatures in the lower 80s. Heading into the weekend, heat and humidity will increase. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 90s.