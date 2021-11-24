Weather

Thanksgiving forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s to start with clear skies! It should be a mild but breezy day with highs in the lower 50s with increasing clouds through the day. A cold front will generate showers late Wednesday night.

Showers will be around through Thanksgiving morning making for wet travel conditions. Showers will begin to taper off through the afternoon but will cold air moving in quickly behind the rain, we could see a few light snow showers to end the day. Highs will top out in the mid-40s during the morning with falling temperatures during the afternoon.

Black Friday will be chilly with highs topping out in the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies!

The next chance for some precipitation will be late Saturday with a light wintry mix! Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Dry and chilly Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. Highs will trend towards the mid-40s through midweek with dry and quiet conditions.